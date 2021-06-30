The feast of St Michael of the Saints, patron saint of cancer patients, will be celebrated at the Collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked, Valletta, on Friday.

The Rosary will be recited at 6pm and Holy Mass, presided over by Canon David Torpiano, will follow at 6.30pm.

Michael de Sanctis was born in Vic, Spain, on September 29, 1591.

He became a Trinitarian friar in 1607 but died at a young age of 33. His generous service to the poor and the sick made him a compassionate priest.

Michael of the Saints was beatified by Pope Pius VI on May 24, 1779 and canonised by Pope Pius IX on June 8, 1862.