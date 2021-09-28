The feast of St Michael the Archangel will be celebrated at the Basilica of St George, Victoria, tomorrow.

Today is the last day of the triduum. Tomorrow, Canon Joseph Zammit will lead prayers and celebrate Mass at 6pm.

A confraternity to propagate the devotion to the archangel was founded at St George’s in 1809.

In the 1830s the confraternity commissioned a statue of St Michael to Xandru Farrugia of Żejtun.

Farrugia, a student of renowned sculptor Mariano Gerada, finished the statue in 1838. A few years ago, the statue underwent a restoration process.

St Michael is one of the principal angels – his name was the war-cry of the good angels in the battle fought in heaven against the enemy and his followers. Catholics often refer to Michael as Holy Michael, the Archangel or St Michael, a title that does not indicate canonisation. He is generally referred to in Christian litanies as St Michael, as in the Litany of the Saints.