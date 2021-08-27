The feast of St Monica and St Augustine is being celebrated at the Augustinian church in Victoria this week.

Todday, feast of St Monica, masses will be said at 7 and 7.30am. Holy rosary will be recited at 6pm, followed by mass, led by Fr Provincial Leslie Gatt OSA, at 6.30pm. After mass, Fr Gatt will bless the refurbished organ gallery. The ornaments of the gallery were executed by Josef Camilleri.

Tomorrow, feast of St Augustine, masses will be said at 7 and 7.30am. Holy rosary will be said at 6pm, followed by mass celebrated by Gozo Bishop Anton Theuma, at 6.30pm. The Stella Maris choir, directed by Maestro di Cappella Carmel Grech, will take part.

St Monica was an early African saint and the mother of St Augustine of Hippo. She is remembered and honoured in the Catholic and Orthodox churches, albeit on different feast days, for her outstanding Christian virtues, particularly the suffering caused by her husband’s adultery, and her prayerful life dedicated to the reformation of her son, who wrote extensively of her pious acts and life with her in his Confessions.

Popular Christian legends recall St Monica weeping every night for her son Augustine.