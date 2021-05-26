The feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck will be celebrated at Munxar parish on Sunday. Days of triduum will be today, tomorrow and Friday.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic will be held at 6.30pm. The procession, led by the vicar general Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, will leave the Blessed Sacrament chapel, make its way to the church parvis and then enter the church.

After the translation Mgr Camilleri will lead a solemn concelebrated Mass, followed by the antiphon and Eucharist Benediction.

On Sunday, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifical Mass at 9am. Mgr Teuma will also deliver the panegyric. During the day, Masses will be celebrated at 6, 7 and 11am and in the evening at 4 and 6pm.

The liturgical music during the celebrations will be led by Mro Frankie Debono, with the participation of the parish choir directed by Jeannine Sammut and Gabriella Grech.