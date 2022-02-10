Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will mark the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck with a solemn Pontifical Mass at Munxar parish church today at 9am. Music will be under the direction of Mro Frankie Debono. Masses will be said at 6am, 7 and 11, 1pm and 4pm. The church will remain open to visitors until 6pm

The foundation stone of Munxar church was laid on February 2, 1914. The dome was crowned with the cross on February 21, 1921.

It was dedicated to St Paul and consecrated on October 18, 1925.

The shipwreck scene is portrayed in the main altarpiece, a large canvas by Robert Caruana-Dingli. The titular statue of St Paul is by well-known Gozitan statuarian Wistin Camilleri (1885-1979). It was blessed on January 31, 1933.

Munxar was dismembered from Sannat parish and established an autonomous parish on December 12, 1957.