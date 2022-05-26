The feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck will be celebrated at Munxar parish on Sunday.

On Saturday, the translation of the relic will be held at 6.30pm. The procession, led by Mgr. Ġużeppi Agius, a missionary in Brazil, will leave the chapel of the Sisters of Charity and make its way to the parish church. After the translation, Mgr Agius will lead a solemn concelebrated Mass. Xagħra archpriest, Mgr. Carmelo Refalo, will deliver the sermon.

Light Up The Sky – a show of aerial firework synchronised with music – will start at 9pm, followed with a band march by La Stella Philharmonic Society. At around midnight there will be a spectacle of light, video mapping and fireworks synchronised with music.

On Sunday, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifica Mass at 9am. He will also deliver the panegyric.

Munxar parish priest emeritus, Fr Michael Said, will lead solemn vespers at 6.30pm. The procession with the statue of St Paul will leave the church at 7.30pm. La Stella Band will execute the Innu l-Kbir by Mro Joe Vella and Mgr Joseph Agius. The band will then give a musical programme at the square.

The procession will be led by parish priest Canon Anton Refalo, accompanied by the Victory Band of Xagħra.