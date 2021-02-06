The feast of St Paul Shipwrecked will be marked at Marsalforn church on Wednesday.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifical Mass on Tuesday at 6pm. Gozo diocese vicar general Mgr Tarcisju Camilleri will conduct Mass and deliver the panegyric on Wednesday at 6pm.

Music will be under the direction of Mro Colin Attard.

Marsalforn church, dedicated to Saint Paul, dates back to hundreds of years.

A plaque on the façade says a church dedicated to St Paul existed since 1300. A tradition holds that Saint Paul, after his three-month stay in Malta, left the island from the tiny port just beneath the church. It is the closest port of the islands to Pozzallo in Sicily.

The present church was built in 1878 through the initiative of Gozo Bishop Pietro Pace. The author of the main altarpiece, depicting Saint Paul’s shipwreck, is not known.