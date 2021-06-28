Nadur celebrates the feast of St Peter and St Paul tomorrow.

Archpriest Jimmy Xerri will lead a solemn thanksgiving Mass at 9am today during which the Te Deum will be sung.

Another Mass will be celebrated at 5pm, followed by the translation of the relic at 6.30pm and solemn vespers led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma and the Collegiate Chapter. Special Mass for the parish youths will be celebrated at 8pm.

Tomorrow, feast day, Masses will be celebrated at 5.30am, 6.15am at the Sisters chapel, 6.30am, 7.15am at the Sacred Heart of Jesus church, 7.30am at 10am at the chapel dedicated to St Teresa of Calcutta at Ta’ Kenuna cemetery, and at 8am and 11am at the basilica.

Bishop Teuma will lead a solemn Pontifical Mass with the participation of the Collegiate Chapter and Nadur clergy at 9am.

Another Mass will be celebrated at 5pm, followed by solemn sung vespers led by archpriest Jimmy Xerri at 7pm. A musical programme will be executed at the basilica at 8pm. Works will include excerpts from Ir-rebħa ta’ San Pietru u San Pawl, penned by Bishop Nikol Cauchi with music by Mgr Martin Portelli.

At 9pm, fireworks displays will be provided by the Madonna ta’ Lourdes, of San Ġwann, and the 15 ta’ Awwissu, of Kerċem.

Yesterday, the village marked the anniversary when the parish church was granted the title of a minor basilica on June 26, 1967.

On the occasion, Canon Ġużepp Grech concelebrated thanksgiving Mass on the 60th anniversary of his priesthood. The homily was delivered by Mgr Joseph Cauchi.