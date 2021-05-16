The Augustinian friars of Victoria will celebrate the feast of St Rita of Cascia this week.

The days of triduum will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On these days, Mass will be said at 7 and 7.30am. Rosary will be said at 6pm, followed by Mass by Fontana parish priest Canon Simon Cachia at 6.30pm, after which there will be adoration of the Eucharist and benediction.

On Friday, eve of the feast, vicar general Mgr Tarċisju Camilleri will lead a concelebrated Mass at 6.30pm, followed by Eucharist adoration and benediction and the hymn of St Rita.

On Saturday, the feast day, Masses will be said at 6, 6.30, 7, 7.30, 8, 9, 10 and 11am and at noon and 1pm. Solemn concelebrated Mass by Fr Provincial Leslie Gatt, OSA, will be said at 6.30pm, followed by prayers to St Rita, Eucharist adoration and benediction and the hymn of the saint.

The 10am Mass will be dedicated to the elderly and sick, followed by the anointing of the sick. At noon there will be the supplication to St Rita and at 5.30pm, the presentation of babies to the saint will be held.

On Saturday, after every Mass, there will be the blessing of roses and religious items featuring St Rita.

The music during the functions will be led by Mro Carmel Grech, maestro di cappella of St Augustine church.

Rita of Cascia, born Margherita Lotti, was an Italian widow and Augustinian nun. After Rita’s husband died, she joined an Augustinian community of religious sisters, where she was known both for practising mortification of the flesh and for the efficacy of her prayers.