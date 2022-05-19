The feast of St Rita is being celebrated at St Augustine church in Victoria today.

The feast of St Rita falls on Sunday, but due to Carnival festivities over the weekend the procession with the statue of the saint is being held this evening at 7.15pm. The procession, along the streets of Victoria, will be led by Mgr Eddie Zammit, with the participation of the Augustinian community, the confraternity of Our Lady of the Holy Girdle and St Margaret Band of Sannat.

Tomorrow, the last day of the triduum, Mass, led by Can. Michael Galea, will be celebrated at 6pm, followed by the antiphon and Holy Eucharist benediction.

On Saturday, the translation of the relic, led by Fr Provincial Leslie Gatt, OSA, will be held at 6.30pm, followed by solemn Mass, antiphon and Eucharistic Benediction.

On Sunday, Bishop Anton Teuma will lead Pontifical Mass at 10am. The noon Mass will include the supplication to St Rita and the 5pm Mass will include the blessing of babies.

The Stella Maris choir, accompanied by organist Ivan Attard, will be directed by Mro Carmel P. Grech.

St Rita was an Augustinian nun from 14th-century Cascia, Italy. She is the patroness of impossible causes and hopeless circumstances because of her difficult and disappointing life.