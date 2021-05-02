The feast of St Vincent Ferrer is being celebrated at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on Saturday, May 8. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are days of Triduum. On the three days, the rosary will be said at 5.45pm, followed by mass with homily by Vittoriosa prior Fr Aaron Zahra, OP.

Friday, eve of the feast, the rosary will be said at 5.45pm, followed by the translation of the relic and mass by parish priest Michael Camilleri.

On Saturday, feast day, Solemn Mass will be celebrated by parish priest Michael Camilleri at 6.15pm. The homily will be delivered by Canon Stefan Galea.

Vincent Ferrer was a Valencian Dominican friar and preacher, who gained acclaim as a missionary and a logician. The saint is said to have been responsible for the conversion of many Jews to Catholicism.