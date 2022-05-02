The feast of St Vincent Ferrer, one of the greatest saints of the Order of Preachers, is being celebrated at St Do­minic’s parish church, Valletta, on Saturday.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are days of triduum.

Mass with homily will be celebrated on the three days at 6.15pm.

During these days, new members will join the confraternity of St Vincent Ferrer and the devotional water of St Vincent will be blessed.

On Saturday, feast day, solemn Mass, led by Father Provincial Vince Micallef, OP, will be held at 6pm.

Following Mass, the procession with the statue and relic of the saint will leave the church at around 7pm.