On Friday, March 25, the Church celebrates the feast of the Annunciation of the Incarnation of the Lord to the Blessed Virgin.

This feast has a long-standing tradition in Gozo and it was first recorded in a cave chapel at Is-Saqqaja, an area that eventually became known as Il-Lunzjata after the chapel.

Wied il-Lunzjata, as it is now known, is one of Gozo’s most fertile valleys on the Rabat-Kerċem road.

There is evidence that a chapel was built in one of the caves overlooking the valley as early as 1347. In 1370, the chapel became part of a royal benefice, appointments to which were initially made by the kings of Sicily, from where Aragonese Malta was ruled. After 1530, this right passed on to the Grand Master of the Knights of St John, the new rulers of Malta. The benefice rendered the then sumptuous income of 30 scudi annually.

Rebuilt early in the 16th century, the chapel was visited regularly by devotees. On its feast day, until two years ago, crowds of people from all parts of Gozo used to walk or drive in pilgrimage to the chapel.

The elegant altarpiece is by the knight painter Fra Lucas Garnier (mid-17th century), showing the Virgin Mary kneeling in prayer in colloquy with the Archangel Gabriel. The power of the Holy Spirit is covering her with its shadow, while with her right hand resting on her bosom she accepts to become the Mother of God. Towards the middle of the 18th century, devotees placed a diadem of 12 stars and a silver crown on her head.

Devotion never waned. A statue of the Annunciation by Wistin Camilleri (1885-1979) was donated to the chapel by Joseph Formosa (1954).

On Friday, the chapel will be open from 7.30am to 7.30pm. Masses will be celebrated at 8am, 9, 10, 11, noon and 4.30pm. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be held between 1pm and 4.30pm, while Pontifical Mass, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, will be celebrated at 6pm, followed by supplication to Our Lady for the protection and promotion of human life from conception, penned by Cardinal Mario Grech.

The Stella Maris choir, under the direction of Ivan Attard, will participate in the liturgical services on Thursday, eve of the feast, and on Friday.