Tomorrow, March 25, the Church celebrates the feast of the Annunciation. The feast has a long-standing tradition in Gozo and it is first recorded in a chapel in a cave at Is-Saqqaja, an area that eventually became known as Il-Lunzjata after the chapel.

Wied il-Lunzjata, as it is known today, is one of Gozo’s most fertile valleys on ta’ Kerċem road.

There is evidence that a chapel was built in one of the caves overlooking the valley as early as 1347.

In 1370, the chapel became part of a royal benefice, appointments to which were initially made by the kings of Sicily, from where Aragonese Malta was ruled. After 1530, this right passed on to the Grand Master of the Knights of St John. The benefice rendered the then sumptuous income of 30 scudi annually.

The chapel, rebuilt early in the 16th century, was visited regularly by devotees. On its feast day, crowds of people from all parts of Gozo used to walk or drive in pilgrimage to the chapel.

The elegant altarpiece is by the knight painter Fra Lucas Garnier (mid-17th century). The painting shows the Virgin Mary kneeling in prayer in colloquy with archangel Gabriel. The power of the Holy Spirit is covering her with its shadow, while with her right hand resting on her bosom she accepts to become the Mother of God.

Towards the middle of the 18th century, a diadem of 12 stars and a silver crown were placed on her head.

A statue of the Annunciation, by Wistin Camilleri, was donated to the chapel by Joseph Formosa.

The feast is normally celebrated with great pomp but due to the current restrictions, all Masses and other liturgical celebrations have been cancelled. However, the chapel will be open for private prayers between 8am and 6pm.