To celebrate the feast of the Beheading of St John the Baptist at the Xewkija Rotunda, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a Pontifical Mass concelebrated with the parish clergy today, Saturday, at 6.30pm. Ivan Farrugia will direct the choir, while the church organ will be played by Jennifer Grech. Amy Rapa and Robert Xerri will lead the singing.

Picture shows the Beheading of St John the Baptist (oil on canvas, 487cm by 243cm) by Pawlu Camilleri Cauchi executed in 1980. The Beheading is one of six paintings featuring the life of the Baptist found at the rotunda. All paintings and the design of the stained glass are by Camilleri Cauchi.