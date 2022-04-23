The Conventual Franciscans of Victoria will be celebrating the feast of Divine Mercy at St Francis church tomorrow, Sunday, April 24. As part of the solemnity, three days of exposition of the Holy Eucharist started yesterday (Friday). Today, Saturday, Mass will be celebrated at 8am, followed by community prayers at 11.30am. Mgr Rużar Borg will celebrate Mass at 8.30pm and lead a Eucharistic vigil with the celebration of another Mass at Midnight.

Tomorrow, Sunday, Masses will be celebrated at 6.30am, 7.30, 8.30, 9.30 and 5pm. The Holy Eucharist will be exposed at 10.15am, followed by community prayers at 11.30am. Adoration, accompanied by Divine Mercy prayers will be held at 4pm. A procession with the Holy Host along the streets of Victoria will be held at 6pm.