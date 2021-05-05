Several churches in Victoria this week are holding the three days of solemn adoration of the Holy Eucharist known as Kwaranturi.

The Maltese word ‘kwaranturi’ has its origin in the Italian expression Quarant’Ore and refers to the 40 hours of solemn exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and adoration, programmed over three days.

At the cathedral, the Kwaranturi start tomorrow with a concelebrated Mass at 7.30am, while Canon Reuben Micallef will celebrate solemn Mass with homily at 6.30pm, followed by adoration and prayers for priestly vocations by seminarians at 7.15pm.

Friday and Saturday will also be days of adoration, while on Sunday, adoration starts at 3pm with the prayers of Divine Mercy.

Archpriest Joseph Sultana will lead a concelebrated Mass, together with the Cathedral Chapter and the participation of the Cappella Sanctae Mariae Assumptae at 6pm. Afterwards, there will a Eucharistic procession in the cathedral.

The first day of Holy Adoration at St George’s basilica is on Friday. Mass will be said at 5.15pm, followed by the exposition of the Holy Eucharist. Sung vespers will be held at 6.30pm, followed by benediction. A concelebrated Mass will be held at 7pm.

The same services will be held on Saturday, while on Sunday, the last day of the Kwaranturi, archpriest Joseph Curmi will lead a concelebrated Mass, together with the basilica chapter, at 5pm, followed by a procession with the Holy Host at the basilica.

Days of adoration will also be held at the Conventual church of St Francis in Victoria. On Friday, the first day, Mass will be said at 8am, followed by adoration until 6pm. Fr Baskal Magro will celebrate Mass at 6.30pm.

The Kwaranturi will close on Sunday. Fr Etienne Gilson will celebrate Mass at 5pm.