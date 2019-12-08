Today’s readings: Genesis 3, 9-15.20; Ephesians 1, 3-6.11-12; Luke 1, 26-38.

This is the second Sunday of Advent, but given the date, we celebrate today the feast of the Immaculate Conception. It has been the Church’s firm belief through a long tradition that in Mary, mother of Jesus, God anticipates definitively and fully the fruits of redemption which for each and every one of us remain work in progress throughout our earthly lives.

The Christian narrative is one based on the acknowledgment that as part of the created universe, we are all ‘sinners’ and in need of redemption. It is God who redeems through Christ our saviour in whom and through whom we are graced. As St Paul writes in today’s second reading from Ephesians, we are all called to be holy and immaculate. That is our destiny, God’s project for us.

So today it is not just the way Mary was privileged that we are celebrating but what we are called to be ourselves. This is, of course, the difficult part of it all in our faith. How is it possible for us to keep dreaming of a humanity called to be holy and immaculate? It may have been God’s original plan. But as we know from the Genesis narrative and from our first-hand experience of the world around us, that is surely not the way how things turned out to be.

Genesis tells the story of how we continue to flee God in search of our own wholeness, thinking we can do it our own way. God’s question in Genesis addressed to Adam: “Where are you?” is a pivotal question addressed to each and every one of us. It transmits the feeling that often haunts us of being lost in the maze.

In life we need to locate ourselves, to acknowledge what we are running from and searching for, to identify the fears inside us that make us permanent wanderers. God’s story throughout the Scriptures is a love story; it is a story of a God who finds us before we set out in search of Him. He is in search of Adam and Eve, He disturbs Mary’s peace by changing radically the course and scope of her life.

Through Mary, God marked a new beginning for humanity, a fresh start which in so many situations in life we deem quite impossible. We experience so many checkmate positions where and when we have no inkling of any light at the end of the tunnel. We come across such moments in our individual lives as well as in society at large.

Yet the words of the angel to Mary that “Nothing is impossible with God” may be the very words we need to tell ourselves, even now at such a delicate juncture of our history as a nation. With Christmas fast approaching this year, while heavy clouds make us lose our peace of mind and heart, the feelings prevailing are more those of anger, disappointment and disillusion rather than those of well-wishing and goodness.

We can easily be tempted to give up on the dream of ever enjoying the peace that can reign only if truth and justice prevail in the fabric of our society. While today’s Scriptures propose the mantra that nothing is impossible with our God, the question looming over us now is whether there can be a way out of all this.

Even if it sounds strange, this can also be a crisis of growth rather than despair; it may be the right moment to collect the pieces and keep hope alive. For this we need a presence of mind, we need to discern with wisdom rather than act impulsively. Evil, in all its forms and faces, is always here to stay. God’s promise has never been to eradicate evil from the world or from the hearts of people.

There is evil around us and inside us and, believers and non-believers alike, we all acknowledge a bondage to sin and the need to be redeemed. Nobody is beyond redemption. Celebrating Mary’s immaculate conception today can inspire us not to be too hard on ourselves. In her affirmative response to God, Mary was instrumental to kick off a new start.

As human beings we cannot pretend to engineer our way to holiness or to put things right once for all. ‘Being yourself’ is not all that you can aspire to. There is much more to it that can enhance fully who we really are. Mary was a human being just like us. Like her, we need to raise our eyes toward higher goals and acknowledge that God’s power in us makes possible what seems to be beyond our possibilities or imagination.