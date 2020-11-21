A solemn Mass, during which the programme of festivities for the feast of the Immaculate Conception will be announced, will be celebrated by Fr Guardian Joseph Xerri OFM Conv. at the church of St Francis, in Victoria, tomorrow at 9.30am.

After Mass, the statue of the Immaculate Conception, sculpted in wood by Salvatore Psaila (1848) of Cospicua, will be taken out of the niche and placed under the artistic mantle in preparation for the novena leading to the feast of Our Lady.

The Chorus Urbanus, under the direction of Mro John Galea, will take part. Members of the confraternity of the Immaculate Conception will lead the congregation.

A prayer vigil for the sanctification of the family in front of the Blessed Sacrament will be held at 5pm.