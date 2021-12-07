The feast of the Immaculate Conception will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi church in Victoria, tomorrow.

Today, eve of the feast, Fr Guardian Joseph Xerri OFM Conv., will lead a concelebrated Mass at 8am, the last day of the novena.

After Holy Communion, the Te Deum will be sung. The translation of the relic, led by Fr Provincial Colin Sammut OFM Conv., will be held at 5.15pm, followed by vespers and Eucharistic Benediction. The Laudate Pueri, choir, directed by Canon George Frendo, will take part.

Solemn Mass, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, with the participation of the community friars, will be held at 6.30pm. The Chorus Urbanus choir, directed by Mro John Galea will take part. At the end of the celebration, Rosabelle Pavia will sing the Ave Maria.

Tomorrow, feast day, Mgr Joseph Attard, together with Franciscan community and clergy, will concelebrate Mass at 9.30am. Canon Noel Saliba will deliver the panegyric. The Laudate Pueri choir will take part. Legion of Mary members will lead adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at 3pm, while Canon Richard Farrugia will celebrate Mass at 4pm.

Solemn vespers will be led by Fr Etienne Gilson OFM Conv. at 5pm with the participation of the Laudate Pueri choir. Fr Gilson will pray the rosary at 6pm, followed by the antiphon Hodie Egressa (est.1884) by Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia, the renewal of the consecration of the Franciscan community to the Immaculate Conception and Eucharistic Benediction.

The feast of the Immaculate Conception will also be celebrated at Qala National Sanctuary. This year’s motto is Lilek nitniehdu, f’dan il-wied tad-dmugħ! (To thee do we send up our sighs, mourning and weeping in this valley of tears!). Today, translation of the relic will be held at 5.15pm, followed by solemn concelebrated Mass by Mgr Edward Xuereb at 6pm, antiphon and Eucharistic Benediction.

The oratorio, Ġużeppi ta’ Nazzaret, lyrics by the late Bishop Nikol Cauchi and music by Mro Colin Attard, with the participation of the National Orchestra, will be held at the parish church at 8pm.

Tomorrow, feast day, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifical Mass at 9.30am. Mro Frankie Debono will conduct the orchestra.

A pilgrimage of motor vehicles from Ta’ Pinu to Qala sanctuary will start at 1.30pm.

Qala archpriest Mgr Edward Xuereb will celebrate solemn Mass at 5pm, followed by the antiphon and Eucharistic Benediction.

At the end of the religious celebrations there will be fireworks by Virtu Fireworks Factory of Għarb and Lourdes Fireworks Factory of Qrendi.