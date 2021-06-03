Fontana parish will be celebrating the solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. The liturgical feast will be celebrated on June 11 and the parish feast week will be from June 13 to 20.

Parish priest Canon Simon Mario Cachia is urging all devotees of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to come and pray at the sanctuary and participate in the feast activities.

Fontana parish church was built in 1892 and was dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1905. The church became a parish six years later.

For further details visit www.qalbtagesu.com, the Facebook page Fontana Parish or Radju Sacro Cuor 105.2FM.