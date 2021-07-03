The feast of The Visitation is being celebrated in Għarb tomorrow.

Today, Mass for the elderly of Għarb will be celebrated at 9.30am, including the Te Deum and the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick. Rosary will be recited at 6pm, followed by Mass, presided by Cathedral archpriest, Mgr Joseph Sultana, at 6.30pm.

The children’s choir, directed by Maxine Debrincat, will animate the Mass.

Solemn vespers, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, assisted by the Cathedral Chapter together with the Visitation Chapter of Għarb, will be sung at 7.30pm, followed by the Salve Regina and the litany in honour of Our Lady.

Tomorrow, Masses will be said at 6am, 7 and 8.30.

A solemn Pontifical concelebrated Mass, presided by Mgr Teuma, will be said at 10am. San Lawrenz parish priest Charles Sultana will celebrate Mass at 5.30pm, followed by solemn vespers at 6.30pm. A celebration of prayer and Marian chants will be held at 8pm, followed by Eucharistic benediction.

The Hebron choir, directed by Mro Antoine Mercieca, will take part in the celebrations which will be broadcast on Radio Visitation 92.4 FM, Live-streaming on Facebook Page Parrocca tal-Vizitazzjoni Għarb and on the webcam on gharbnet.com.

Fireworks will be provided by the Għaqda tan-Nar 31 ta’ Mejju and by the fireworks factory 15 t’Awwissu.