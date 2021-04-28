The parish church of Saint Dominic in Valletta will be celebrating the feast of two great Dominican saints – Saint Catherine of Siena and Pope Saint Pius V, tomorrow and Friday, respectively. On both days, rosary will be said at 5.45pm.

Tomorrow, Mass with homily, will be celebrated by Fr Paul Gatt, OP, while on Friday, Mass will be said by parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP.

Catherine of Siena, a lay member of the Dominican Order, was a mystic, activist and author who had a great influence on Italian literature and the Catholic Church. She was canonised in 1461.

Catherine of Siena is also a Doctor of the Church.

Pope from 1566-1572 and one of the foremost leaders of the Catholic Reformation, Saint Pius V and Philip II of Spain supported the Knights of St John in their plans to build the city of Valletta.

They both promised financial aid and Saint Pius V lent the Knights the services of Francesco Laparelli, a military engineer, who drew up the necessary plans for the new city and its defences.