The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel was celebrated at Ta’ Ħamet church in the limits of Xagħra last Monday, July 17. Gozo diocese vicar general Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri led a concelebrated Mass, followed by a pilgrimage, led by the church rector, Mgr Carmelo Hili, with the statue of Our Lady and the scapular worn by St John Paul II that was brought to Malta on the occasion of the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

In Għajnsielem, Masses were celebrated by Archpriest Canon Frankie Bajada near the niches of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Ħamri Street on Friday, July 14 and Mġarr Road, on Tuesday 18 as traditionally held.

On these days Masses are celebrated in front of a string of holy niches found in Gozo’s towns and villages bearing the statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. In many cases, special graces or indulgences were granted by the Church to those who stopped for a while to pray in front of a niche.