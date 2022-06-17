Fontana celebrates the titular feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on Sunday. On Saturday, the parish marks the 29th anniversary of the coronation of the titular painting. Mgr Rosario Borg will lead the solemn translation of the relic at 6.30pm, followed by High Mass led by Mgr Joseph Zammit. The Te Deum will be sung.

At 9.30pm, the La Stella Band will play marches, followed by a fireworks display synchronised with music and an audio-visual feature about the feast.

On Sunday, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrated Pontifical Mass at 9am. Biblical scholar Mgr Laurence Sciberras will deliver the homily. The Missa Fons Vitae, by Mro John Galea, will be executed with the participation of the Chorus Urbanus and orchestra directed by Mro Galea.

Solemn vespers will be sung at 6.30pm, followed by the procession with the relic of the Holy Cross and the statue of the Sacred Heart by Agostino Camilleri.

La Stella Band of Victoria will play L’Inno al Sacro Cuor, penned by Fr Accursio Xerri, OFM, with music by Mro Vincenzo Ciappara.