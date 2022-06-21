Fontana celebrates the liturgical feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on Friday, June 24. Masses at Fontana shrine will be said at 6.15am, 7, 8, 11.30, noon, 6.30 and 9pm. The church will be open all day for adoration of the Holy Eucharist.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a special prayer service for all clergy and religious of the diocese at 5pm. The bishop will then preside over a pontifical mass, animated by the Chorus Urbanus at 6.30pm, followed by the procession with the Blessed Sacrament through the streets of Fontana and Victoria.