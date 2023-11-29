Fontana celebrates the feast of the Apostle St Andrew, patron saint of Fontana and protector of fishermen. The triduum will start on Thursday, St Andrew’s Day, and goes on until Saturday. High Mass will be said at 6pm. Mgr Carmelo Refalo will deliver the homilies.

On Saturday a procession with the relic and blessing of fishermen’s tools will be held at 5.30pm. The JPII Foundation, in collaboration with Fontana local council and Fontana parish, will host a concert by the Echo Youth Ensemble at Fontana church at 7.30pm.

Pontifical High Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Anton Teuma on Sunday at 3.45pm, with the participation of the Chorus Urbanus, followed by procession with the statue of the saint through the main streets of the village. The Precursor Band of Xewkija will also take part.

The niches of the statue of St Andrew and the statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which were recently restored, will be blessed during these festivities. Also restored is the painting of the Death of St Joseph by Silvio Galimberti.

The devotion to St Andrew in Fontana goes back many decades. The residents of the locality were mainly fishermen and nearby Xlendi bay was their port.

Since St Andrew is the patron saint of fishermen, it was only natural for the fishermen of Fontana to consider the saint as their heavenly protector.