The feast of St Anne will be celebrated in Dwejra Bay, San Lawrenz, on Wednesday, July 26. Masses will be said at 6am, 10am and noon. Seminary rector Richard N. Farrugia, will celebrate at 6pm. Canon Farrugia will also deliver the homily. He will then lead the presentation of babies.

Childless couples, and those who are trying to conceive, pray to St Anne to intercede for them and help them have a baby. St Anne is also the patron saint of the knight sailors of the Order of St John, rulers of Malta between 1530 and 1798.

The chapel dedicated to St Anne in Dwejra.

In Gozo, the saint is especially venerated in a chapel at Dwejra, in the vicinity of the former Azure Window. The chapel was built through the initiative of Dun Alwiġ Mizzi, a Salesian father and a great devotee of St Anne.

Designed by architect Joseph Mizzi, of San Lawrenz, the chapel was blessed on July 25, 1963.

Recent mosaic works by Eikon centre, run by Fr Roberto Gauci, adorn St Anne chapel. The works consist of three scenes featuring the life of St Anne and Our Lady and episodes from the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.