The feast of St Anthony of Padua will be celebrated at the Franciscan church in Għajnsielem on Sunday, June 4.

Tomorrow, Friday, June 2, will be the last day of the triduum. Vespers will be said at 6.30pm, followed by concelebrated Mass, led by Qala archpriest Mgr Edward Xuereb. The sermon will be delivered by Fr Noel Muscat OFM. After Mass, a dinner will be held in front of St Anthony church at 8.30pm.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic will be held at 6.45pm, led by the Franciscan Friars Provincial Anthony Chircop, followed by a Pontifical Mass, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at 7pm. There will be a band march by Ite ad Ioseph Band of Qala at 9.30pm, followed by the triumphal mounting of the statue of St Anthony on its pedestal.

On Sunday, a concelebrated Mass, led by Fr Chircop, will be said at 8.30am, followed by the blessing and distribution of bread.

Vespers will be said at 5.30pm, while Fr Albert Micallef OFM will celebrate Mass at 6pm. The procession with the statue of the saint will leave the church at 7.30pm, accompanied by St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem. Albert-Lauren and Loredana Agius will take part. The Mnarja Band of Nadur will give a concert on the church parvis during the procession. All liturgical services will be transmitted on Radju Lauretana 89.3FM and www.radjulauretana.com.

During the triduum, the music will be under the direction of Mro Tony Galea, while on Saturday and Sunday, the choir and orchestra will be led by Mro Frankie Debono.