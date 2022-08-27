The Augustinian friars of Victoria will celebrate the feast of St Augustine tomorrow.

Today, Masses will be said at 7 and 7.30am. Holy Rosary will be said at 6pm, followed by the celebration of Mass by Fontana parish priest, Canon Simon Cachia, at 6.30pm.

Tomorrow, a concelebrated Mass, led by Fr Provincial, Leslie Gatt, OSA, will be said at 9.45am. Music will be under the direction of Carmel Grech.

The feast of St Augustine is celebrated on August 28, the day on which he died. He is considered the patron saint of brewers, printers, theologians and a number of cities and dioceses.

St Augustine’s writings influenced the development of Western philosophy and Western Christianity, and he is viewed as one of the most important Church Fathers of the Latin Church in the Patristic Period.

His many important works include The City of God, On Christian a Doctrine and Confessions.