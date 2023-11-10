The feast of St Coronatus will be celebrated at St Peter and St Paul basilica in Nadur on Sunday. On Saturday, eve of the feast, Mgr Salv Muscat will lead sung vespers at 6pm, followed by concelebrated mass led by Xagħra archpriest Richard Farrugia, together with the Collegiate Chapter and clergy. After mass, the antiphon will be intoned, followed by Benediction of the Eucharist.

The Mnarja Band will execute a concert, under the direction of Mro Joseph Grech, at the Nadur MBC theatre at 8pm.

On Sunday, feast day, Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri will lead a concelebrated mass, together with the Collegiate Chapter and clergy at 9am. Dingli archpriest Daniel Farrugia, will deliver the homily. The Jubilate Deo choir, under the direction of maestro Antoine Theuma, will take part. A mid-day lunch, organised by the Good Friday committee, will be held at the Cornucopia Hotel in Xagħra.

In the evening, solemn vespers will be sung at 4pm, followed by a procession with the remains of St Coronatus. The Mnarja band will take part.

The corpo santo of St Coronatus, containing the saint’s remains, was restored in 1951.