The feast of St Dominic is being celebrated in Valletta on Sunday, August 6.

Friday, August 4, is the last day of the triduum. The translation of the relic of the saint will take place on Saturday, August 5, at 6.30pm. It will be led by Fr Provincial Vincent Micallef, OP.

The highlight of the outdoor festivities tomorrow, Saturday, will be the traditional morning march by the King’s Own Band. On arrival at St George’s Square, the band will salute President George Vella with the playing of the national anthem.

In the evening, the St Nicholas Band of Siġġiewi will execute a band march from the near the Parliament building, down Republic Street, followed by a musical programme. On Sunday, August 6, Pontifical Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Emeritus of Tirana George Frendo, OP at 9.15am. The panegyric will be delivered by Gozo cathedral archpriest Joseph Sultana.

The procession with the statue of St Dominic will leave the church at 7.30pm. The Prince of Wales Band, of Vittoriosa, will accompany the procession.