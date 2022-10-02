The feast of St Francis of Assisi will be celebrated at St Francis church in Victoria on Tuesday.

Tomorrow, animals will be blessed at the church parvis at 10.15am. A procession with the statue of St Francis, by sculptor Wistin Camilleri, will be held at 6pm. Mgr Eddie Zammit, Gozo curia chancellor, will lead the procession.

The translation of the saint’s relic will be held on Monday at 6.15pm.

Mgr Joseph Zammit, the Gozo diocese judiciary vicar, will lead the celebration, followed by Mass at 6.30pm. After Mass, the transitus (passing away) of St Francis will be commemorated.

On Tuesday, feast day, the 9am Mass, by Fr Ignatius Borg, rector of the Good Shepherd church in Victoria, will be dedicated to the sick and elderly.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be held at 5.30pm, followed by Pontifical Mass by Bishop Anton Teuma at 6.30pm.

After Mass, Mgr Teuma will recite a prayer for peace at the main entrance of the church and bless the congregation with the relic of St Francis. Mro Carmel Peter Grech will direct the Stella Maris orchestra and choir.