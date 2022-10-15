The Capuchin friars will celebrate the feast of St Francis of Assisi at Our Lady of Grace sanctuary, Victoria, tomorrow. Mgr Daniel Xerri, Canon Noel Saliba and Fr Guardian, Marcello Ghirlando OFM, will celebrate evening Mass and deliver homilies on the days of triduum.

Fr Raymond Bonnici, provincial vicar of the Capuchin Order, will officiate this evening’s functions.

The translation of the saint’s relic will be held at 5.45pm, followed by concelebrated Mass at 6pm, during which the transitus (passing away) of St Francis will be commemorated.

Tomorrow, Mgr Laurence Sciberras will lead concelebrated Mass and deliver the homily at 9am, followed by the traditional blessing of pets and animals at the church parvis at 11am.