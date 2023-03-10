Kerċem will be celebrating the feast of its patron saint, Pope Gregory the Great, on Sunday, March 12.

On March 10, the last day of the triduum, the parish is celebrating the 138th anniversary of its foundation.

Mass will be celebrated at 6pm. After Mass, the parish priest, together with the feast committee, will present the Ġieħ il-Parroċċa 2023 award, followed by a concert, Sancti Gregorii, by the St Gregory Musical Society at the parish church at 7.30pm. Mro Mark Gauci will direct the concert.

The statue of St Gregory the Great at Kercem

On March 11, eve of the feast, a monument will be inaugurated at the entrance of the village at 10.30am. The monument marks the pilgrimage connected with the feast of St Gregory and other events associated with Kerċem’s history. Mgr Joe Zammit will lead the translation of the relic at 6pm, followed by solemn Mass.

A demonstration with the statue of St Gregory, accompanied by St Gregory Band, will be held at 7.30pm. This activity is being held in collaboration with the Kerċem local council.

On the feast day, Pontifical Mass, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, will be celebrated at 9am. In the evening, the St Gregory Band will welcome the statue of St Gregory at the parish church parvis at 5pm. The procession will be led by Mgr Franġisk Sultana, who is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his ordination.

The St Gregory Band, under the direction of Mro Mark Gauci, will accompany the statue.

The Stella Maris choir and orchestra and the San Girgor choir, under the direction of Mro Ivan Attard, will take part on Saturday and Sunday. The San Girgor choir will be directed by Emma Micallef.

On Sunday, fireworks will be let off by the 15 t’Awwissu fireworks factory.

All functions will be streamlined on the parish Facebook page and on Radju Sokkors 95.1FM.