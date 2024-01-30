The feast of St John Bosco, patron of children and youths, is being celebrated at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria this week.

The liturgical feast is tomorrow, January 31. Four masses are being celebrated for schoolchildren at the oratory chapel throughout the day. Then, high mass will be celebrated by archpriest Joseph Curmi at 7pm. It will be animated by the Chorus Urbanus, under the direction of John Galea.

A special prayer meeting for youths will be held on Friday at 8pm. They will be addressed by Fr Jethro Bajada, OFM Cap, and Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma. Following the prayer meeting, the band Stranded will be playing at the oratory foyer until late.

On Saturday, Fr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM will lead a healing mass at 6.30pm. It will be animated by Mario Caruana. A special dinner buffet will follow.

On Sunday, February 4, the Apostolic Nuncio to Malta, Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai, SDB, will lead a solemn mass, animated by the Laudate Pueri choir under the direction of Can. George Frendo, at 9am. The blessing of pets will be held afterwards at St Augustine’s Square, Victoria. In the evening, Cathedral archpriest Mgr Joseph Sultana will celebrate mass at 4.30pm, followed by the procession with the statue of St John Bosco along the main streets of Victoria at 5.30pm. The Leone Band, under the direction of Colin Attard, will accompany the procession.

The festivities will come to an end with the traditional Don Bosco Grand Concert by the Gozo Youth Wind Band, directed by Joseph Grech, at the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre. Everyone is invited and entrance is free.