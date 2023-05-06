This year, the parish is celebrating the golden jubilee of the coronation of the titular statue of Marija Bambina in 1973. Solemn vespers will be sung at 4.15pm, followed by high mass at the Basilica of the Nativity of Our Lady at 5pm. The main celebrant will be Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, accompanied by the parish clergy led by archpriest Mgr Carmelo Refalo. The Voci Angeliche choir, together with the String Quartet, will sing the Missa Sancti Josephi Calasanctii by Oreste Ravanello under the direction of Grace Vella Refalo.

After mass, there will be the procession the statue of St Joseph, accompanied by the Victory Band.