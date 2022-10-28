The feast of St Jude Thaddaeus will be celebrated at St James church in Victoria, today, Friday, October 28. Fr Rector George Borg will celebrate Mass, with homily, at 10.30am.

St Jude, known as Thaddaeus, was a brother of St James the Lesser and a relative of Jesus. Ancient writers tell us that he preached the Gospel in Judea, Samaria, Idumaea, Syria, Mesopotamia and Libya. He was beaten to death with a club, then beheaded post-mortem in 1st century Persia. His relics are found at St Peter’s in Rome, at Rheims and at Toulouse, France.

St Jude Thaddeus is the patron of desperate situations, forgotten causes, hospital workers, hospitals, impossible causes, lost causes and the diocese of St Petersburg, Florida.

The Roman Catholic Church celebrates the feast of St Jude on October 28, while the Eastern Church celebrates the feast on June 19.