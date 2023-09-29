On the occasion of the feast of St Michael the Archangel, which is being celebrated on Friday, Mass will be concelebrated at St George’s basilica, Victoria at 7pm, led by parish archpriest Joseph Curmi. His appeal to all parishioners is to observe this day as one of faith and charity.

In fact, the altar of St Michael at the basilica is often used to place items for charity. Currently, items are being collected for the major seminary and for parents who are finding it difficult to send their children to school, lacking basic necessities such as stationery items.

The altar hosts a mosaic (made in Rome) which draws heavily on Guido Reni’s original. In 1964, the mosaic replaced a 1688 canvas by Carlo Lamagna, which is now among the permanent exhibits at Il-Ħaġar museum. St George’s hosts another St Michael painting – a modern oil by John Grima which hangs in the Aula Mgr Farrugia, where most Victoria International Arts Festival concerts are held.

At St George’s basilica one also finds a statue of St Michael, which was sculpted in wood by Alessandro Farrugia in 1838. Lately, the statue was placed permanently in the chapel of Jesus and Mary. In the past, the statue used to be carried during the procession along the streets of Victoria.

St Michael the Archangel plays a crucial role in Roman Catholic tradition as defender of faith, protector of souls and a symbol of divine justice.

His presence and intercession are sought after in times of spiritual warfare and challenges, making him a revered figure in Catholic devotion and liturgy.