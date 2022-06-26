The feast will be celebrated at Nadur Basilica on Wednesday. Masses will be said at 5.30am, 6.30, 8, 9 and 11am and at 5pm. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a concelebrated Pontifical Mass at 9am. Mgr Teuma will also deliver the homily. The St Cajetan Band of Ħamrun and the St Helen Band of Birkirkara will play popular marches at 11.30am and at noon respectively.

Solemn vespers, led by archpriest Mgr Jimmy Xerri, will be said at 6.30pm. The procession with the statue of the saints, accompanied by the Mnarja Band, will leave the church at 8pm. The Precursor Band will take part.

At the end of the procession the antiphon will be sung, followed by Sacramental Benediction. Fireworks will be let off throughout the evening and night.