The feast of St Vincent Ferrer, one of the greatest saints of the Order of Preachers, is being celebrated at St Do­minic’s parish church, Valletta, on Saturday, May 6. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are days of triduum. Mass with homily is being celebrated on the three days at 6.15pm.

During these days, new members will join the confraternity of St Vincent Ferrer and the devotional water of St Vincent will be blessed.

On Saturday, feast day, solemn mass, led by Fr Provincial Vince Micallef, OP, will be held at 6.15pm. Following mass, the procession with the statue and relic of the saint will leave the church at around 7pm.

St Vincent Ferrer, often depicted with wings, was known as “the Angel of Judgment”. His charismatic preaching warned of the imminence of death and Judgment Day and urged repentance and penance. Ferrer converted many thousands of non-believers both within and outside Spain.