The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel will be celebrated at Ta’ Ħamet church, Xewkija, tomorrow.

The church rector, Mgr Carmelo Hili, will say Mass at 6am.

Solemn adoration will take place from 6 to 11.30am, and from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by a concelebrated Mass, led by Gozo diocese vicar general Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, and a pilgrimage with the statue of Our Lady. Antiphon and benediction with the Blessed Sacrament round off the liturgical celebrations.

The Diocesan Eucharistic Movement will then hold a prayer evening at the same church followed by Mass at midnight.