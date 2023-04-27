The parish church of St Dominic in Valletta will be celebrating the feast of two great Dominican saints – St Catherine of Siena on Thursday and Pope St Pius V on Sunday, April 30. On Thursday, the rosary will be said at 5.45pm, followed by sung Mass at 6.15pm.

The homily will be delivered by deacon Fr Ian Zammit, OP. On Sunday, feast of St Pius V, parish priest Fr Michael Camilleri, OP, will celebrate solemn Mass at 10am.

Catherine of Siena, a lay member of the Dominican Order, was a mystic, activist and author who had a great influence on Italian literature and the Catholic Church. She was canonised in 1461. Catherine of Siena is also a Doctor of the Church.

Pope from 1566-1572 and one of the foremost leaders of the Catholic Reformation, St Pius V and Philip II of Spain supported the Knights of St John in their plans to build the city of Valletta.

They both promised financial aid and St Pius V lent the Knights the services of Francesco Laparelli, a military engineer, who drew up the necessary plans for the new city and its defences.