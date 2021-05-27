The feast of the Holy Eucharist will be celebrated at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, between next Monday and Thursday, June 3.

On these days, Mass will be celebrated at 7am, followed by the exposition of the Holy Host.

Another Mass will be celebrated at 8.30am, after which adoration of the Eucharist will continue until 6pm.

Sung vespers will be held at 6pm, followed by solemn Mass with homily. After Mass, the antiphon O Salutaris Hostia will be sung, followed by Eucharistic benediction.

The feast of Corpus Christi will be celebrated today week.

Solemn Mass will be celebrated at 6.15pm, followed by the procession with the Holy Eucharist in the church. At the end of the procession, the antiphone, O Salutaris Hostia, and the Tantuum Ergo will be sung, followed by Benediction of the Holy Eucharist.