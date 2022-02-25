Bernard Grech promised village feasts will return with a bang if the PN is elected to the government.

He was addressing party supporters in Mellieħa on Friday evening where he questioned why children were still wearing masks at school and people were required to maintain a distance at restaurants.

He also questioned restrictions tied to cultural events and festi.

"If you trust us with the administration of the country, we will celebrate traditional village feasts with a bang just like we used to do two years ago," Grech pledged.

Before talking about partisan matters, Grech asked those present to join him in applause in support of Ukrainian people.

"We are safe, enjoying peace under a tent," he said. "However, in our own continent there are people who are under siege. A sovereign and independent country is being attacked."

Grech said that apart from applauding and holding talks with other European leaders, Malta should also show support to Ukrainians by halting the selling of Maltese citizenship to Russians.

He accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of toying with Malta's security after tarnishing the country's reputation.

The PN, he reiterated, was willing to share Maltese citizenship with whoever wanted to invest in Malta and whoever was proud to be a Maltese citizen. However, people who received Maltese citizenship could not remain anonymous, he insisted.