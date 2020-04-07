Tourist arrivals in February were estimated at 145,821, an increase of 16.5% when compared to the same month in 2019.

During the month under review, 124,198 tourist trips were undertaken for holiday purposes, while a further 15,074 were made for business purposes. Most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (36.8%), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (33.4%).

Most came from the United Kingdom and Italy, with a joint share of 33.9% of the total number of tourists.

Total nights spent went up by 10.1% when compared to February 2019, amounting to 852,875 nights.

The largest share of guest nights (61.1%) was spent in collective accommodation establishments.

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €86.8 million, an increase of 22% over the corresponding month in 2019.

January-February 2020

Tourist trips for the first two months of 2020 amounted to 295,059, an increase of 16.7% over the same period in 2019. Total nights spent by inbound tourists went up by 6.5%, reaching nearly 1.8 million nights.

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €181 million, 16.1% higher than that recorded in 2019. Total expenditure per capita stood at €613, a decrease of 0.5% when compared to 2019.