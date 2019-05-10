The dollar rose yesterday, gold prices fell and stock markets recovered a day after top Federal Reserve officials dented hopes for a big cut in US interest rates.

Oil prices jumped and bitcoin reached an 18-month high close to $13,000.

“The dollar is a touch stronger as the currency market tries to guess and second-guess the Fed’s next move,” said Fiona Cincotta, a senior market analyst at City Index trading group.

The Federal Reserve last week raised expectations that it would soon announce its first rate reduction in more than a decade following downbeat US economic data.

However, optimism took a hit after Fed boss Jerome Powell on Tuesday said policymakers would not “overreact” to recent data.

Also Tuesday, voting member James Bullard, considered a key dove on the Fed board, told Bloomberg that a cut of 50 basis points � which many investors had been hoping for � would be excessive.

Markets have also looking ahead to key trade war talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan later this week.

“The markets got a boost from comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that suggested a United States-China trade deal was 90 per cent done,” analysts at Charles Schwab said in a note to investors.

Wall Street stocks opened higher yesterday, while Europe’s main equity markets were in positive territory.

The US have been dampening expectations for a deal between the two, saying the talks would set out a path for an agreement.

Officials did, however, say they were willing to hold off hiking tariffs on more Chinese goods, Bloomberg News reported.

Gains for the dollar capped gold's rally, which is priced in the US unit and becomes more expensive when the greenback rises.

The precious metal has hit near six-year highs in recent days, with its haven status benefiting from an escalation in United States-Iran tensions, which along with a drop in US crude stockpiles have provided support to oil prices.

Elsewhere yesterday, bitcoin surged to almost $13,000 on continued demand after Facebook recently unveiled plans for its own crypto currency.