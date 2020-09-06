The US economy grew modestly over the summer period, according to the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book that was published on Wednesday.

The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the 12 Federal Reserve districts, also noted economic activity remains well below levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report painted a picture of an economy moving on multiple tracks. Some industries, such as residential construction and real estate, vehicle sales and manufacturing, saw pent-up customer demand return as pandemic-related lockdowns eased. However, many parts of the country experienced slower growth amid lingering anxiety over the pandemic, according to the report.

Meanwhile, eurozone producer prices continued to fall in July but the rate of annual decline slowed further, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices fell by 3.3 per cent in July compared to July of last year, following a 3.7 per cent decrease in June. The annual fall was largely driven by an 11.6 per cent decrease in energy prices.

Excluding energy, producer prices were down by 0.4 per cent on an annual basis compared to a 0.5 per cent drop in the prior month. Prices of durable consumer goods advanced 1.6 per cent and those of non-durable consumer goods moved up by 0.4 per cent, partially offsetting the decline in the overall price decline. Prices of capital goods also gained 0.9 per cent. Month-on-month, producer prices climbed 0.6 per cent in July compared to a 0.7 per cent rise in June.

Finally, in the UK, house prices continued their post-lockdown recovery in August, notching up their highest monthly rise in more than 16 years, according to mortgage lender Nationwide. Prices rose by two per cent last month, it said, taking the average price to £224,123. However, the number of sales is still comparatively low, making prices more volatile.

Nationwide also said that the recovery in housing market activity had been “unexpectedly rapid”. This could indicate that buyers are beginning to shake off ongoing uncertainty about the economy and will also have been helped by the continued easing of lockdown measures. However, forecasters expect a drop in prices again when the economic impact of the virus is felt on jobs.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.