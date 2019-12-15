In its final monetary policy meeting for this year, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday painted a rosy picture of the US economy and indicated that it does not expect to raise interest rates again for at least another year.

The rate-setting Federal Reserve Open Market Committee voted unanimously to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged in a range of 1.5 per cent and 1.75 per cent. It was the first vote without dissent in five meetings.

The central bank also indicated it will leave rates unchanged through the end of 2020. In a press conference after the meeting, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said he needs to see a sustained increase in inflation before raising rates.

Meanwhile, a monthly survey published on Tuesday by German economic research institute ZEW showed that economic sentiment in Germany rose sharply in December, buoyed by better-than-expected exports data.

The ZEW index of economic sentiment rose to 10.7 points, corresponding to a 12.8-point increase compared to the previous month and a 33.5-point rise compared to the October print. The December reading was the highest reading since February 2018.

“At first glance, the renewed substantial increase of the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment may seem surprising. It rests on the hope that German exports and private consumption will develop better than previously thought,” ZEW president Achim Wambach said in a statement.

Finally, the UK housing market has been put ‘on hold’ by the general election, according to a closely-watched survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). The house price balance fell to -12 in November from -5 in October while the number of new buyers and sellers also continued to fall. However, expectations for property sales over the next year improved.

The report claims persistent economic and political uncertainty is deterring both buyers and sellers. “It is important that the new government provides reassurance both over the stewardship of the economy and the ongoing challenges around Brexit,” RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.