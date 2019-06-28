The minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting held at the end of July reveal that most members of the rate-setting committee that supported a rate cut agreed with chairman Jerome Powell’s assessment that the rate cut was a “mid-cycle adjustment” and not the start of an aggressive monetary easing campaign.

Citing a lack of clarity about when the risks to the US economy will be resolved, the minutes showed that the central bank intends to remain flexible regarding future changes to interest rates. Analysts said Wall Street has already priced-in the near-certain interest rate cut on September 18 when the committee next reconvenes.

The minutes also show that the Fed believes “it was important to maintain optionality in setting policy”.

In the meantime, the eurozone private sector staged a moderate recovery in August, data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.

The IHS Markit Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) inched up unexpectedly to 51.8 in August from a three-month low of 51.5 in July. Economists expected the index to drop to 51.2. Nonetheless, the reading was one of the weakest in six years.

There was divergence between the performances of the manufacturing sector and the services sector.

The manufacturing PMI rose to a two-month high of 47 from 46.5 in July, a reading still below the 50-level implying worsening conditions. On the other hand, the services PMI improved to 53.4 from 53.2 the previous month.

Finally, according to a survey by the business group CBI, UK retail sales plummeted at the fastest pace since 2008 during August.

Retailers responding to the survey said that sales volumes had fallen sharply between July and August. The gauge of retailers – which measures the difference between those reporting rising and falling sales volumes – collapsed to -49 from -16 in July. This was the second weakest reading since the data series began nearly four decades ago.

The very weak August CBI survey raises the possibility that shoppers are holding back on their purchases as the UK’s October 31 departure date from the EU looms and the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit rise.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.